Workshop on “Tax system, tax legislation and administration” held for media representatives (PHOTO)

On June 30, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy co-organized a workshop for media representatives, News.Az reports.

The event, themed “Tax System, Tax Legislation and Administration,” brought together about 30 media representatives.

Rashad Nuriyev, Head of the Tax Legislation Department of the Tax Policy Directorate at the State Tax Service, Nigar Vahabzade, Head of the Social Insurance and Labor Control Department of the Directorate for Economic Analysis and Accounting Control, and Leyla Huseynzade, Head of the department at the Directorate for State Registration of Legal Entities, gave presentations at the workshop.

The participants were thoroughly informed about the budget system, the role of tax revenues in the budget revenues, tax legislation and tax system, tax administration for the control of labor relations, reforms in the field of registration of legal entities, rights and duties of taxpayers. Also, discussions on the relevant topic were held, and journalists’ questions were answered.

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov and Deputy Head of State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Samira Musayeva presented certificates to the media representatives.

