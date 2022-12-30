World Azerbaijanis celebrate the day of solidarity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis is marked today, News.az reports.

The foundation of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis was laid in Nakhchivan late in December 1989, when the USSR-Iran borders were knocked down.

On December 16, 1991, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Heydar Aliyev, taking into account the importance of the world Azerbaijanis’ uniting, declared December 31 as the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

Thus, December 31 has been celebrated as the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

The holiday was officially celebrated for the first time at the state level in 1992 by the order of the President of Azerbaijan, Abulfaz Elchibey.

Since then, December 31 has been celebrated as the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis of the World.

