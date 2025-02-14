World Bank backs Bangladesh's economic reforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank has reiterated its commitment to supporting Bangladesh's economic reforms, which are essential for the country's inclusive and sustainable growth and development.

World Bank's Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser concluded his visit to Bangladesh Thursday and reiterated the Washington-based lender's commitment to the people of Bangladesh and offered continuous support to create the foundations for economic stability, job creation, climate resilience and improved public services, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

During the visit, Raiser met with the Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, emphasizing the importance of using this transition period to advance improvements in governance and transparency.

"The World Bank is supporting the government on a range of reforms to increase transparency and accountability in bank resolution and asset recovery, in tax policy and revenue collection, in procurement and auditing and in strengthening the quality and independence of national statistics," Raiser said.

New World Bank lending is being prepared to help recover from the September 2024 floods, ease the stresses in the energy sector, create a modern and well-targeted social assistance system, and address the worsened air pollution in Dhaka, according to a statement.

