World Bank says ready to support Azerbaijan in hosting COP29

The World Bank (WB) has expressed its readiness to support Azerbaijan in hosting the COP29, said Regional Director for Sustainable Development at the WB’s Europe and Central Asia region Sameh Wahba.

Wahba made his statement within the framework of the discussion of the Road Map developed to expand Azerbaijan's cooperation with the WB, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The Road Map was presented at the meeting.

Green and sustainable cities, digitalization, development of the shipbuilding industry, expansion of renewable energy sources, employment support, and other projects were presented.

Wahba, in turn, expressed contentment with the World Bank's cooperation with Azerbaijan. He noted that the Road Map will strengthen the partnership with Azerbaijan. The regional director congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

In addition, views on various areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank were exchanged at the meeting, and programs and future projects implemented by the institution in Azerbaijan, especially in the fields of urban, water, and agriculture, were discussed.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

News.Az