World celebrities to visit Baku to watch “Legend of Love” ballet

World celebrities will visit Baku to watch a grandiose showing of the "Legend of Love" ballet of Azerbaijani People's Artist Arif Malikov on September 18, News.az reports.

The celebrities include artistic director of one of the largest and most famous concert venues in Italy "Arena di Verona" Stefano Trespidi, the founder of the world-famous piano factory FAZIOLI (known as the "Ferrari" among pianos), "modern Stradivarius" Paolo Fazioli, famous Russian ballet dancer Nikolay Tsiskaridze (one of the performers of Farhad role in "Legend of Love").

The ballet will be presented on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace on September 18 and 19.

