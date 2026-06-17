World Cup 2026 breaks single-day attendance record

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup set a new single-day attendance record on Tuesday, with 281,223 fans attending matches across four venues, according to world football governing body FIFA, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

FIFA said the figure surpassed the previous record of 277,070 spectators set on June 28, 1994, when four matches were also played on the same day during the World Cup in the United States.

The new record was achieved during four group-stage fixtures: France vs. Senegal, Iraq vs. Norway, Argentina vs. Algeria, and Austria vs. Jordan.

According to FIFA, total attendance after six days of competition has climbed to nearly 1.31 million spectators, with matches attracting an average crowd of almost 65,500 fans.

The organization said the tournament is on track to break the World Cup’s all-time cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million, established during the 1994 tournament in the United States, before the conclusion of this year’s group stage.

“Wow! 281,223 fans in FIFA World Cup stadiums today — the highest attended day in the history of the competition!” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on social media. “June 16, 2026 will go down in FIFA World Cup history. I cannot thank our fans enough for bringing color, atmosphere and emotions to this tournament.”

“The most inclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to show just how much our game is loved and how Football Unites The World!” he added.

FIFA noted that demand for tickets remains strong and encouraged supporters to monitor availability through its official ticketing platform.

The governing body also said revenue generated by the tournament would be reinvested into the development of men’s, women’s, and youth football programs across its 211 member associations worldwide.

News.Az