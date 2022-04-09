World must understand Ukrainians are defending their right to live: Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the world must understand that the Ukrainian people are now defending their right to live in the modern world.

“We are defending the ability of a person to live in the modern world. They say we're defending Western values. I always say, what are Western values? Someone who lives in the United States or Europe, do they also not like children? Do they not want their children to go to university, do they not want their grandfather to live for 100 years? We have the same values,” he said in an interview with CBS News, News.Az reports.

Zelenskyy also stressed that he had never thought the right to live was so costly: “These are human values.”

“So that Russia doesn't choose what we should do and how I'm using my rights. That right was given to me by God and my parents,” he added.

News.Az