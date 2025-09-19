World powers at odds as UN blocks bid to lift Iran sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sharp divisions emerged on Friday after the UN Security Council voted down a proposal to permanently lift sanctions on Iran.

Iran’s Envoy Amir Saeed Iravani condemned the outcome as a violation of international law, rejecting the September 28 deadline and insisting Tehran’s nuclear program is peaceful. He accused Britain, France, and Germany (the E3) of failing to uphold their obligations and “acting under Washington’s dictates,” calling the vote a missed opportunity for dialogue, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Veto Powers

Acting US Envoy Dorothy Shea welcomed the decision, charging that Iran has enriched uranium far beyond agreed limits “with no credible civilian purpose.” British envoy Barbara Woodward said the outcome aligned with the Snapback mechanism set out under Security Council Resolution 2231, reiterating London’s commitment to diplomacy that prevents Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

China’s representative Fu Cong countered that the Europeans lacked authority to trigger the process and warned that pressing ahead risked escalating tensions. Russia’s ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused the three states of sidestepping the deal’s dispute-resolution mechanism and using the Council for “blackmail and intimidation.”

