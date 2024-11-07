World Religions for a Green Planet: Kinana Jamaluddin calls for interfaith collaboration and climate action - INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an exclusive interview with News.Az, Kinana Jamaluddin, a representative of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, shares insights on the pivotal role religious leaders play in addressing the global climate crisis. Having participated in the Global Summit of Religious Leaders held as part of the upcoming COP29 in Baku, Jamaluddin highlighted key discussions on the environment, faith-based climate action, and the impact of religious values on sustainable practices. He also outlined the Dawoodi Bohra community's efforts to fight ecological degradation through grassroots initiatives and religious teachings, underscoring the deep connections between climate change, political instability, and global conflicts.

- The Global Summit of Religious Leaders, themed “World Religions for a Green Planet,” as part of COP29 in Baku addressed several critical issues, including religious perspectives and beliefs on the climate crisis, the role of religious and faith organisations in protecting the environment, and building trust through interreligious dialogue. It also explored the harmful impact of bigotry, religious and racial intolerance, and conflict upon peaceful communities and the natural ecosystem.- Yes, the situation is indeed serious and alarming. Recent reports indicate that global warming levels are accelerating at a rapid pace, leading to more and more intense climate-related disasters and an urgent need for increased efforts to mitigate these impacts. The escalating frequency of extreme weather events, rising sea levels, deforestation, and biodiversity loss underscore the critical nature of the climate crisis, necessitating immediate and concerted action from all sectors of society, including religious and faith organisations. However, despite the severity of these challenges, humankind has the ability to come together to solve them, and religious communities can provide impetus and inspiration for these solutions.- Religious organisations are uniquely positioned to combat ecological contamination and climate change by drawing on their core values of stewardship, compassion and respect for creation. Their influence extends beyond individual actions, reaching entire communities and even shaping policy at local, national and international levels. By inspiring moral responsibility, religious leaders encourage sustainable lifestyles and advocate for policies that prioritise the environment and future generations.Furthermore, religious groups are key players in fostering interfaith collaboration, as seen in this year’s Global Religious Leaders Summit in Baku. These gatherings unite diverse religious perspectives, amplifying the collective voice for climate action. When diverse voices come together echoing a similar sentiment and a common objective, the call for action becomes exponentially louder and resonating.- The Dawoodi Bohra community's commitment to environmental stewardship is deeply rooted in our faith. The Prophet Mohammed (SAW) states that: "All of creation is a family dependent upon Allah; therefore, the one who benefits His family the most is the most beloved to Him." This is the foundational teaching that inspires His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd in a chain of religious leaders who have led the community for over nine centuries. His Holiness sees the protection of the natural world as an obligation of faith, and inspires the Dawoodi Bohra community to participate in green initiatives and adapt sustainable lifestyles.The Prophet Mohammed’s SAW declaration and His Holiness’ teachings guide the million-strong Dawoodi Bohra community's efforts to protect and enhance the natural environment. Viewing all of creation—not just our fellow human beings—as our family inspires an intimate sense of responsibility and ownership.The worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community actively engages in environmental initiatives, striving to create a sustainable future for all. We integrate religious teachings with practical actions, advocating for sustainable practices in every aspect of life. From tree planting drives and water security to plastic and food waste management programs, we are committed to making a positive impact on our planet.- The interconnection between climate change and political processes is profound. The loss of biodiversity, depleting resources and increasing pollution are often linked to inadequate governance and lack of political will to enforce environmental protections.Additionally, political instability can hinder effective climate action and adaptation strategies. Thus, addressing these global environmental problems requires not only environmental solutions but also political commitment and cooperation to foster peace, justice and stability.

News.Az