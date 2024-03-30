Yandex metrika counter

Wrestlers from 33 countries to compete at European OG Qualifiers 2024 in Baku

Wrestlers from 33 world countries will fight for glory at the third continental Olympic qualifiers, European OG Qualifiers, to be held at the National Gymnastics Area in Baku on April 5-7, News.Az reports. 

A total of 297 wrestlers will strive to prove their mettle to earn spots for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.


