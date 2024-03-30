Wrestlers from 33 countries to compete at European OG Qualifiers 2024 in Baku

Wrestlers from 33 countries to compete at European OG Qualifiers 2024 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wrestlers from 33 world countries will fight for glory at the third continental Olympic qualifiers, European OG Qualifiers, to be held at the National Gymnastics Area in Baku on April 5-7, News.Az reports.

A total of 297 wrestlers will strive to prove their mettle to earn spots for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

News.Az