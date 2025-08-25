Wrongly deported migrant Abrego faces possible removal to Uganda or Costa Rica

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kilmar Abrego, a Salvadoran migrant whose wrongful deportation made him a symbol of U.S. President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, is once again facing possible removal from the United States.

The 30-year-old was released Friday from custody in Tennessee and returned to his family’s home in Maryland after spending more than five months detained, including time in El Salvador’s notorious mega-prison. But immigration officials have summoned him to appear in Baltimore on Monday, where new deportation proceedings could begin, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to court filings, U.S. officials have offered to deport Abrego to Costa Rica if he pleads guilty to charges of transporting undocumented migrants. Without a plea deal, he faces the prospect of removal to Uganda, which his lawyers argue is “far more dangerous.”

Abrego has pleaded not guilty, but his legal team is in discussions with prosecutors to avoid deportation to Uganda. They have also asked the court to dismiss the charges, claiming he is being “vindictively and selectively” prosecuted in retaliation for challenging his earlier deportation.

Abrego was wrongly deported to El Salvador in March, despite a 2019 court ruling barring his removal there due to threats from gangs. He was flown back to the U.S. in June to face the new charges.

The case has reignited tensions between immigration advocates and the Trump administration. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has called Abrego a “dangerous criminal” and a “monster,” accusing judges of siding with activists.

Supporters of Abrego plan to hold a prayer vigil outside the Baltimore ICE office on Monday morning ahead of his scheduled check-in.

News.Az