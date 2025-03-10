X social media platform down for thousands, including in Singapore

On March 10, tech billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, experienced outages in various regions worldwide, including Singapore.

There were more than 1,000 outage reports filed by users in Singapore as at 10.10pm, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The number peaked at 1,277 just before 6pm before gradually falling after 7pm. But at about 9.40pm, the number of outage reports started climbing again.

Users in other parts of the world also had difficulties accessing X earlier on March 10.

There were more than 21,000 outage reports from the United States, and over 10,800 from Britain.

X has not commented on the outage.

