Xi Jinping called Azerbaijan one of the key partners of China in Eurasia

Xi Jinping called Azerbaijan one of the key partners of China in Eurasia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan is one of the main partners for the cooperation of China in the Eurasian space," Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping said this at

He noted that Azerbaijan is also on the Silk Road, is a natural partner for the restoration of this road.

“We already have a number of results of cooperation, which brings real benefits to our people. Together with you, I am ready to continue the implementation of the “One Belt, One Road” project, constantly deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas for the sake of common development and prosperity, ”Xi Jinping emphasized.

News.Az

News.Az