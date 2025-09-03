Xi oversees massive military parade in Beijing with Putin and Kim in attendance

Xi oversees massive military parade in Beijing with Putin and Kim in attendance

+ ↺ − 16 px

China showcased its military power on Wednesday with a large-scale parade in Tiananmen Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender, featuring advanced missiles, fighter jets and thousands of troops.

President Xi Jinping presided over the event, joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and 26 other world leaders, mostly from non-Western nations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Dressed in a grey Mao suit, Xi reviewed the 10,000 assembled troops before addressing the crowd. He called for “peaceful development” and warned that humanity once again faces a choice between “peace or war, dialogue or confrontation.”

China’s latest hypersonic and intercontinental ballistic missiles, fighter jets, underwater drones and electronic warfare systems were displayed, underscoring Beijing’s rapid military modernization. A flyover saw banners declaring “Justice will prevail” and “The people will win.”

Analysts said the parade was aimed at reinforcing China’s image as a great power under Xi’s leadership and highlighting Beijing’s resilience against Western pressure.

U.S. President Donald Trump, responding on social media, questioned whether Xi would acknowledge America’s role in defeating Japan, while pointedly sending “warm regards” to Putin and Kim “as you conspire against the United States.”

News.Az