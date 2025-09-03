Trump to host Polish President Nawrocki at White House amid Ukraine, security talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump will welcome Polish President Karol Nawrocki to the White House on Wednesday, with Russia’s war in Ukraine and energy security topping the agenda.

The visit marks Nawrocki’s first trip to Washington since his August swearing-in. Trump, who openly backed Nawrocki during Poland’s election campaign, also ensured the new president participated in a recent Ukraine-focused call with European leaders — sidelining centrist Prime Minister Donald Tusk, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Talks are expected to cover efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Poland’s security concerns, and the future of U.S. troop deployments in Europe. On Tuesday, Trump voiced frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was “very disappointed” by the lack of progress toward peace.

Poland, a NATO member bordering both Russia and Ukraine, is seeking greater U.S. military presence and security guarantees. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Nawrocki’s priority will be persuading Trump to “stand firm against Putin” and boost U.S. deployments.

Washington has already supported Poland with billions in arms sales, including tanks, fighter jets, and missile systems. Analysts say Trump is likely to press Warsaw to expand its purchases while continuing aid flows to Ukraine.

The two leaders will meet in the Oval Office before a private lunch, according to the White House.

