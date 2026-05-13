Why is “Jiuzhang 4.0” a major quantum milestone?

Why is “Jiuzhang 4.0” a major quantum milestone?

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Chinese scientists have unveiled a new programmable quantum computing prototype named “Jiuzhang 4.0,” marking another major milestone in the global race for quantum supremacy.

Developed by researchers led by the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), the machine reportedly achieved a new world record in optical quantum information technology by solving a highly complex computational problem at a speed vastly beyond the capability of the world’s strongest traditional supercomputers.

The announcement has drawn widespread attention from the scientific community because it demonstrates how rapidly quantum computing technology is progressing. The new prototype reportedly handled quantum states involving up to 3,050 photons, a dramatic improvement compared with the 255 photons processed by the earlier Jiuzhang 3.0 system.

The findings were published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature, underscoring the significance of the breakthrough.

What exactly is quantum computing?

Quantum computing is a next generation form of computing that uses the principles of quantum mechanics rather than the binary logic employed by classical computers.

Traditional computers use bits that exist as either 0 or 1. Quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously due to a phenomenon known as superposition.

Quantum systems can also take advantage of entanglement, where particles become interconnected in ways that allow information to be processed extremely efficiently.

This means quantum computers have the potential to solve certain categories of problems dramatically faster than even the most advanced supercomputers currently available.

Quantum computing is particularly promising for areas such as:

Cryptography

Drug discovery

Artificial intelligence

Climate modeling

Financial simulations

Optimization problems

Materials science

Military and cybersecurity applications

While practical large scale quantum computers are still under development, each new breakthrough brings scientists closer to real world applications.

What is Jiuzhang 4.0?

Jiuzhang 4.0 is a programmable photonic quantum computing prototype created by Chinese researchers.

Unlike some quantum computers that rely on superconducting circuits, trapped ions, or other technologies, Jiuzhang uses photons, which are particles of light, to perform quantum calculations.

The system belongs to the category of photonic quantum computers.

Photonic systems are attractive because photons can travel quickly, are less vulnerable to thermal interference, and can potentially operate at room temperature under certain conditions.

Jiuzhang 4.0 builds on earlier generations of the Jiuzhang series, which have steadily improved in power and complexity.

The new prototype reportedly achieved an unprecedented level of photon manipulation and detection, enabling researchers to tackle much more complicated computational tasks than before.

What problem did Jiuzhang 4.0 solve?

The machine solved a problem known as Gaussian boson sampling.

Boson sampling is a specialized quantum computing task designed to demonstrate the power of quantum systems compared with classical computers.

In simplified terms, boson sampling involves predicting how photons move through a highly complex optical network.

Although this task may appear abstract, it is mathematically extremely difficult for conventional computers to simulate as the number of photons increases.

The complexity rises exponentially, quickly overwhelming even the fastest supercomputers.

Quantum systems, however, can naturally perform these calculations because they directly exploit quantum mechanical behavior.

Gaussian boson sampling is considered one of the most important benchmark problems in photonic quantum computing.

Researchers use it to demonstrate quantum computational advantage, often called “quantum supremacy,” meaning a quantum device performs a task beyond the practical reach of classical computing systems.

How powerful is Jiuzhang 4.0?

According to the researchers, Jiuzhang 4.0 solved the Gaussian boson sampling problem at a speed more than 10 to the 54th times faster than the world’s most powerful classical supercomputer.

This figure is extraordinarily large.

To understand the scale, 10 to the 54th power is a number with 54 zeroes.

Such comparisons are common in quantum computing announcements because certain quantum calculations become effectively impossible for classical machines as problem size increases.

While the comparison applies specifically to a particular quantum task rather than all computing tasks, it nevertheless demonstrates how quantum systems can vastly outperform classical systems in specialized applications.

The leap from 255 photons in Jiuzhang 3.0 to 3,050 photons in Jiuzhang 4.0 represents a major expansion in computational complexity and experimental capability.

Why are photons important in quantum computing?

Photons are fundamental particles of light that can carry quantum information.

Scientists favor photons for several reasons:

They move at extremely high speeds

They are relatively resistant to environmental noise

They can maintain quantum coherence effectively

They are well suited for quantum communication networks

Photonic quantum computing uses optical devices such as beam splitters, interferometers, and detectors to manipulate photons and perform calculations.

One of the biggest technical challenges is controlling and detecting large numbers of photons simultaneously while maintaining quantum accuracy.

Jiuzhang 4.0’s reported ability to manipulate and detect 3,050 photons is therefore considered a significant engineering achievement.

What does “programmable” mean in this context?

Earlier quantum experiments often focused on fixed tasks with limited flexibility.

A programmable quantum computer allows researchers to configure the system for different computational setups or experimental conditions.

This flexibility is important because future quantum systems must eventually handle a broader range of applications beyond single benchmark experiments.

By describing Jiuzhang 4.0 as programmable, the researchers indicate that the platform has evolved beyond a narrowly specialized demonstration system.

That suggests progress toward more versatile quantum computing architectures.

Who developed Jiuzhang 4.0?

The project was led by researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China, one of the country’s leading scientific institutions.

USTC has become internationally recognized for its work in quantum information science.

China has invested heavily in quantum technologies over the past decade, supporting research in areas including:

Quantum communication

Quantum encryption

Quantum satellites

Quantum sensors

Quantum computing

Chinese scientists have repeatedly announced major advances in quantum experimentation, making the country one of the leading global players in the field alongside the United States and parts of Europe.

Why is the system called “Jiuzhang”?

The Jiuzhang series is named after “The Nine Chapters on the Mathematical Art,” an ancient Chinese mathematics text regarded as one of the most influential scientific works in Chinese history.

The name symbolizes the connection between advanced modern computation and China’s historical mathematical traditions.

Each generation of Jiuzhang has represented a new step forward in photonic quantum computing capability.

How does Jiuzhang compare with classical supercomputers?

Quantum computers and classical supercomputers are fundamentally different systems.

Classical supercomputers are general purpose machines capable of handling a vast range of tasks, from weather forecasting to nuclear simulations and artificial intelligence training.

Quantum computers currently excel only at certain specialized problems.

The comparison between Jiuzhang and classical supercomputers specifically concerns Gaussian boson sampling calculations.

For such tasks, quantum systems can exploit quantum interference effects that classical systems struggle to simulate efficiently.

However, this does not mean Jiuzhang can replace ordinary computers for everyday applications like internet browsing, gaming, spreadsheets, or conventional software.

Quantum computers are still highly experimental technologies.

What is quantum supremacy?

Quantum supremacy refers to the point where a quantum computer performs a calculation considered practically impossible for classical computers within a realistic timeframe.

The concept has become a major benchmark in the quantum computing industry.

Google famously claimed quantum supremacy in 2019 using its Sycamore processor, while Chinese researchers later announced their own quantum supremacy results with earlier Jiuzhang systems.

However, the term remains debated because classical algorithms and hardware continue improving, sometimes narrowing the performance gap.

Many experts now prefer terms such as “quantum advantage” or “computational advantage.”

Still, demonstrations like Jiuzhang 4.0 remain scientifically significant because they push the boundaries of what quantum systems can achieve.

What challenges remain in quantum computing?

Despite major breakthroughs, quantum computing still faces numerous obstacles.

Key challenges include:

Error correction

Quantum systems are extremely sensitive to noise and environmental disturbances. Even tiny fluctuations can disrupt calculations.

Scalability

Building larger and more stable quantum processors remains technically difficult.

Coherence time

Quantum states must remain stable long enough to complete calculations.

Hardware complexity

Quantum devices require highly sophisticated engineering.

Practical applications

Scientists are still determining which real world tasks quantum computers will solve most effectively.

Commercial viability

Quantum hardware remains expensive and experimentally demanding.

Although Jiuzhang 4.0 represents progress, large scale fault tolerant quantum computing has not yet been fully achieved.

How does China’s quantum progress affect global technology competition?

Quantum computing has become a strategic technological frontier.

Major powers view quantum technology as critical for future economic competitiveness, cybersecurity, scientific leadership, and national security.

China, the United States, the European Union, Canada, and several other countries are investing billions of dollars into quantum research.

Competition is intense because quantum breakthroughs could transform multiple industries.

Countries leading in quantum computing may gain advantages in:

Artificial intelligence

Secure communications

Military systems

Financial modeling

Drug development

Advanced manufacturing

Materials science

China’s rapid progress with the Jiuzhang series reinforces its position as one of the world’s leading quantum research powers.

How does photonic quantum computing differ from other quantum technologies?

Several different hardware approaches are being pursued in quantum computing.

These include:

Superconducting qubits

Trapped ions

Photonic quantum systems

Neutral atoms

Topological qubits

Spin qubits

Each approach has strengths and weaknesses.

Photonic systems like Jiuzhang use light particles instead of electrically controlled qubits.

Advantages of photonic systems include:

Fast information transmission

Lower sensitivity to some forms of noise

Potential compatibility with quantum communication networks

Room temperature operation possibilities

Challenges include:

Photon generation and detection difficulties

Scaling complex optical systems

Error correction limitations

Superconducting systems, such as those pursued by companies like Google and IBM, currently dominate commercial quantum computing efforts, but photonic systems remain highly promising.

Could Jiuzhang 4.0 have practical applications soon?

At present, Jiuzhang 4.0 is primarily a research platform rather than a commercial product.

Its main importance lies in demonstrating computational capability and advancing scientific understanding.

However, photonic quantum computing may eventually contribute to practical applications in fields such as:

Optimization

Molecular simulation

Machine learning

Quantum chemistry

Secure communications

Financial modeling

Complex network analysis

The transition from experimental demonstrations to commercially useful systems will likely require many additional years of development.

What role does Nature publication play?

Publishing in Nature is considered a major scientific achievement.

Nature is one of the world’s most prestigious peer reviewed journals.

Publication there indicates that the research underwent rigorous scientific evaluation by experts in the field.

This helps validate the credibility and importance of the findings.

In highly competitive fields such as quantum computing, publication in top journals can significantly influence scientific reputation and international recognition.

Why is the jump from 255 photons to 3,050 photons significant?

The increase is not merely incremental.

Quantum complexity grows extremely rapidly as more photons become involved.

Managing thousands of photons simultaneously requires major advances in:

Photon generation

Optical precision

Quantum state control

Detection systems

Data processing

Error suppression

Even small increases in photon counts can dramatically expand computational difficulty for classical simulation systems.

A leap from 255 to 3,050 photons therefore represents a substantial technical and scientific advance.

Can quantum computers break encryption?

One of the most discussed implications of quantum computing is its potential impact on cybersecurity.

Large scale fault tolerant quantum computers could theoretically break certain widely used encryption systems, including RSA encryption.

This possibility has prompted governments and technology companies to develop “post quantum cryptography,” which aims to create encryption methods resistant to quantum attacks.

However, current quantum systems, including Jiuzhang 4.0, are not yet capable of breaking modern encryption standards at scale.

Practical cryptographically relevant quantum computers would require far more advanced error corrected architectures.

What is the global state of quantum computing today?

Quantum computing remains in an early but rapidly evolving phase.

Leading organizations in the field include:

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

IonQ

Rigetti

PsiQuantum

USTC

Alibaba

Baidu

Governments worldwide are heavily funding research initiatives.

The field is increasingly seen as comparable to the early stages of classical computing or the early internet era.

Many experts believe quantum computing could eventually become one of the defining technologies of the 21st century.

Could quantum computing transform artificial intelligence?

Potentially yes.

Quantum computing may eventually accelerate certain machine learning and optimization tasks.

Researchers are exploring “quantum machine learning,” which combines quantum computation with AI techniques.

Possible future benefits include:

Faster data analysis

Improved optimization

Enhanced pattern recognition

More efficient training for certain algorithms

However, practical quantum AI applications remain largely theoretical at present.

Most current AI systems still rely entirely on classical computing infrastructure.

What are the geopolitical implications of quantum breakthroughs?

Quantum technology is increasingly tied to geopolitical competition.

Countries leading in quantum research could gain influence in:

Cybersecurity

Defense

Scientific leadership

Economic competitiveness

Secure communications

Advanced industrial technologies

This has led to concerns about technological decoupling, export controls, and strategic competition between major powers.

Quantum computing is now frequently discussed alongside artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and advanced telecommunications as a critical emerging technology sector.

What comes next after Jiuzhang 4.0?

Future quantum research will likely focus on several major goals:

Improving system stability

Reducing error rates

Scaling hardware further

Developing practical applications

Integrating quantum networking

Creating fault tolerant architectures

Enhancing programmability

Building commercially useful systems

Researchers around the world continue pursuing different technological paths simultaneously.

No single approach has yet definitively emerged as the ultimate winner in quantum computing.

However, Jiuzhang 4.0 demonstrates that photonic quantum computing remains one of the most advanced and competitive approaches currently under development.

Why does this breakthrough matter to ordinary people?

Although quantum computing may seem distant from everyday life, the technology could eventually reshape industries and daily experiences much like classical computing and the internet did.

Future applications could influence:

Medicine

Banking

Transportation

Communications

Cybersecurity

Energy systems

Artificial intelligence

Scientific research

Industrial design

Climate forecasting

Major breakthroughs like Jiuzhang 4.0 indicate that the field is progressing steadily toward more advanced capabilities.

While fully practical quantum computers may still take years or decades to mature, the pace of innovation suggests that quantum technologies will increasingly become part of the global technological landscape.

Bottom line

Jiuzhang 4.0 represents a major milestone in quantum computing research and strengthens China’s position in the global technological race.

By manipulating and detecting up to 3,050 photons and solving Gaussian boson sampling problems at extraordinary speeds, the prototype demonstrates how rapidly photonic quantum computing is advancing.

Although practical large scale quantum computing remains a long term challenge, breakthroughs like Jiuzhang 4.0 continue pushing the boundaries of science and computation.

The development highlights not only the growing power of quantum technologies, but also the intensifying international competition to lead one of the most strategically important scientific revolutions of the modern era.

News.Az