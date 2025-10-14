Xiaomi SU7 electric car fire in Chengdu kills one, impacts market

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 13, 2025, a tragic incident took place in Chengdu when a Xiaomi SU7 electric car caught fire following a road traffic accident. Unfortunately, the driver passed away before being able to evacuate.

According to police, the crash could have been caused by the other driver’s intoxication, and other factors are also being considered, including possible speeding, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

After the impact, the car was thrown onto the central divider, after which it veered into the oncoming lane and caught fire. The doors would not open, so rescuers had to quickly extinguish the flames, but the driver died at the scene.

Market Impact and Model Context

Following the accident, Xiaomi’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange fell by about 8.7% compared with the previous trading day, reflecting investors’ reaction to the news about the SU7 incident.

SU7 has been one of the company’s early electric vehicle offerings, released in March 2024. A prior incident with this model in the spring of this year also resulted in passenger fatalities, underscoring attention to the safety of this electric car lineup.

According to analysts, such crashes could prompt manufacturers to revisit the design of door mechanisms in electric vehicles, especially those with externally similar handles, in order to improve reliability and prevent doors from sticking during accidents.

The government and investigative services continue to examine the circumstances of the incident, and the manufacturer has stated its intention to thoroughly review the situation and draw conclusions to enhance the safety of its electric vehicles in the future.

Although final conclusions will take time, this event underscores the importance of improving safety systems in the world of electric vehicles and attention to design solutions that protect passengers in the event of accidents. The investigation surrounding the incident remains ongoing, and the company is committed to ensuring a transparent investigation and improving its transport solutions in the future.

