XRP price prediction sparks debate as new crypto coins capture investor attention

+ ↺ − 16 px

While XRP price prediction forecasts steady growth for Ripple, new crypto coins capture attention as projects that could deliver better gains.

XRP price prediction continues to spark strong debate in the crypto world. Some see slow, steady growth ahead, while others believe Ripple could surge if conditions improve. Still, despite Ripple's uncertain prospects, many investors think $XRP is among the best altcoins to watch now, debating if its gains can match the new crypto coins now entering the market.

Let's see.

XRP Price Prediction: Is Ripple Among the Best Altcoins to Watch Now?

We will observe $XRP price prediction through short-term, mid-term, and long-term outlooks. Here's what could happen to the Ripple price moving forward.

Short-term outlook suggests that $XRP could break out if it consolidates around $2.99. In this case, Ripple could grow toward $3.40 or $3.60. Projections focusing on the year's end range from conservative estimates around $5–$7, to more bullish, which suggest $XRP could trade at $4.5.

When it comes to mid-term XRP price predictions, Binance forecasts a modest upside, with a potential price of around $3.1 in 2026 and about $3.76 by 2030. However, some analysts predict extraordinary upside. For example, Yahoo Finance says XRP could increase to $12.60 by 2025. Others go even further, suggesting Ripple could reach $33 by 2030.

Forget Ripple: These New Crypto Coins Will Bring You 100x ROI

While XRP price predictions suggest potential gains in the coming years, Ripple remains tied to institutional adoption and regulatory clarity—two factors that could limit its growth compared to emerging, faster-moving crypto coins.

So, if you're looking for tokens with 100x potential, Ripple is not one of them. With it, you might have to wait for years to earn money. But here's good news. Some new crypto coins are moving faster than Ripple and could bring you massive gains with the first exchange listings.

If you're looking to invest in projects with solid fundamentals and gigantic potential, one of these should be in your portfolio:

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)

Maxi Doge ($MAXI)

Pepenode ($PEPENODE)

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE)

TOKEN6900 ($T6900)

Snorter ($SNORT)

Here is more about them.

Bitcoin Hyper

While XRP focuses on banking partnerships and institutions, Bitcoin Hyper extends the Bitcoin ecosystem. As a Bitcoin Layer 2, $HYPER brings speed and scalability, allowing access to Bitcoin DeFi. Unlike Ripple, Bitcoin Hyper offers passive income through staking APY.

As investors become bullish on projects with utility, $HYPER could outperform $XRP by using Bitcoin’s dominance while solving its biggest weakness: transaction costs. Because of that, $HYPER could be the next best Bitcoin alternative.

$HYPER presale exploded after a massive inflow from whales, raising over $12.6 million. If you want to invest, act now to secure the lowest price ever!

Invest in $HYPER

Maxi Doge ($MAXI)

Among the top emerging cryptocurrencies of the year is, without any doubt, Maxi Doge. Unlike Ripple, $MAXI incorporates humor and meme power into its branding. These forces were behind Dogecoin's growth, so it doesn't surprise that Maxi Doge claims to be a better than $DOGE.

However, the unique branding and virality don't mean Maxi Doge is without utility. $MAXI offers staking APY, rewarding community contests, and gamified partnerships. $MAXI speaks to retail excitement, something Ripple is struggling to capture.

$MAXI has raised over $1.6 million in its presale. Act now to get this new crypto coin for less.

Invest in $MAXI

Pepenode ($PEPENODE)

$XRP has global banks and institutions on its side, but Pepenode is building something Ripple lacks: a decentralized community network. This project is establishing itself as a top mine-to-earn project, with 3684% staking APY and community bonuses. Thanks to the combination of utility, nodes, and meme branding, $PEPENODE has organic growth that Ripple doesn't offer.

That's why it is the top Pepe crypto set to explode in the upcoming years. If you want to invest, act before the $PEPENODE price increases.

Invest in $PEPENODE

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE)

Among the top tokens with 100x potential, Wall Street Pepe is also a true rebel on this list. It confronts traditional finance markets, focusing on smaller traders and helping them succeed. The recent move to Solana shows how serious $WEPE is about becoming the next best meme coin.

The token surged over 900% between June and July and is among the trending cryptos currently. Act fast and secure $WEPE before the next price surge.

Invest in $WEPE

TOKEN6900 (T6900)

Like $MAXI and $WEPE, TOKEN6900 also focuses on hype and virality potential. Since it doesn't have features, a roadmap, or utility, TOKEN6900 could thrive only on its branding. Still, that proved to be enough. TOKEN6900 presale sold in record time, raising over $3 million. After it hits exchanges, $T6900 could grow 30 times in 2025 and 65 times in 2026.

If you missed buying $T6900 presale, act immediately upon release on exchanges.

Snorter ($SNORT)

While Ripple focuses on big fish, Snorter makes trading easier for smaller investors. As a Telegram trading bot, this project offers the lowest fees, fastest execution times, and other top-notch features. These include automatic sniping, copy trading, rug pull protection, and more.

Among the top new crypto coins, Snorter could grow 10 times in 2025 and become one of the best Solana projects.

If you want to invest, hurry and buy $SNORT before the upcoming price increase.

Invest in $SNORT

Top Emerging Cryptocurrencies vs. Ripple: Which One Is The Top Crypto Set to Explode?

And while XRP price predictions suggest slow and steady growth, Ripple's future depends on institutional adoption and regulatory clarity. However, new crypto coins could grow faster than $XRP and offer higher gains.

$HYPER, $MAXI, $PEPENODE, $WEPE, $T6900, and $SNORT are drawing attention for their branding and potential for triple-digit returns. Grab these projects for less while you still can and watch your gains multiply in a fraction of the time.

News.Az