+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest XRP price prediction has traders on edge, with the token hovering around $3 while compressing in a multi-week triangle pattern. Yet, the conversation is shifting beyond Ripple as XLM holders and retail investors explore fresh opportunities. One project that has captured massive attention is Remittix, a PayFi altcoin priced at $0.1050 that has sold over 656 million tokens, has raised over $25 million and is being tipped as the next 100x crypto.

XRP Price Prediction Signals An Imminent Breakout

Source: TradingView

Analysts remain split on the XRP price prediction, as the token trades within a symmetrical triangle around $3. A clear high above $3.13 would open new heights of $3.30 and ultimately $4.20. Nonetheless, a collapse below $2.77 can put XRP at risk of further regressions to 2.55 or even $2.00.

According to market data, whale activity is strong, as more than 630 million XRP have been held since the beginning of September. It shows the bullish argument, but the volumes are uneven and the technicals indicate both optimism and the threat of the downside. The XRP price forecasts in the rest of the year will depend on ETF approvals and the ability of the liquidity inflows to continue the existing momentum.

Why XLM Holders Are Exploring Alternatives

Source: Crypto Arab

While XRP navigates its triangle setup, XLM holders face similar uncertainty. Stellar trades at $0.38, with a developing inverse head and shoulders pattern pointing to $0.95 if confirmed. Still, inflows into exchanges suggest some holders may be preparing to sell. For investors who endured years of sideways price action, the search for a project with higher growth potential has intensified.

That is why XLM holders are now looking toward PayFi tokens with real-world adoption. Analysts note that without sustained demand and institutional interest, both XRP and Stellar risk underperforming newer upcoming crypto projects that combine scalability with practical use cases.

Why Remittix Is Becoming The Top Contender

As questions swirl around XRP and Stellar, Remittix is emerging as the project capturing serious capital inflows. Unlike meme-driven speculation, Remittix focuses on crypto solving real-world problems, making it one of the best crypto projects 2025.

Why Remittix Is Standing Out

Multi-payment system compatible with 40 or more cryptocurrencies and 30 or more fiat currencies.

Business-oriented API that will appeal to cross-border merchants and freelancers.

Beta wallet launch confirmed for September 15, offering real-time FX conversion

Community-driven staking program with strong crypto with passive income potential

Viral traction across socials, trending as one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in 2025

With its token still priced near $0.1050, Remittix also ranks as a top crypto under $1 and one of the most attractive low-cap crypto gems. For early-stage crypto investment, analysts suggest Remittix could see returns of 50x, rivaling the explosive early years of Ripple and Stellar.

From Uncertain Predictions To Clearer Growth Paths

The XRP price prediction may show room for near-term gains, but much of its future depends on regulatory decisions and liquidity. For XLM holders, the picture looks cautiously optimistic but lacks strong catalysts. In contrast, Remittix is shaping up as the next big altcoin in 2025, backed by real adoption and strong investor momentum. For those asking what the best long-term crypto investment is, PayFi altcoins like Remittix may provide a clearer growth path than waiting on old giants to deliver.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az