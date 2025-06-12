XRP price to new all-time highs: Analyst reveals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The XRP price is turning bullish once again, with new technical analysis indicating that the altcoin could be on track for a fresh All-Time High (ATH), News.Az reports citing Tradingview.

As the price moves toward breaking key resistance levels, analysts are calling for a potential surge above $4. Alongside this outlook, they have provided detailed trading guidance and identified the ideal timeframe for investors to consider taking profits.

Master Ananda, a prominent TradingView analyst, has reported that XRP is currently showing strong technical signs of a bullish breakout that could lead to new all-time highs above $4.5. Despite experiencing a months-long downtrend, the cryptocurrency appears to be entering a powerful new growth phase that could bring its price significantly higher than previous ATH levels around $3.84.

XRP Price Eyes Huge ATH Breakout Above $4.5

Notably, the TradingView analyst points to the bottom of a recent correction forming on April 7, with a peak established on May 12. This was followed by a 24-day retracement phase that ended on June 5, when XRP formed a higher low. Based on these price movements, Master Ananda notes that it’s been approximately 27 days since XRP last saw bullish price action, marking almost an entire month of consolidation.

Nevertheless, the analyst highlights that the recent confirmation candle on June 8 supports the expectation that XRP is resuming its upward trajectory. The analyst’s chart illustrates a clear breakout from a descending trendline, followed by a shift into an ascending channel. This formation, paired with substantial volume activity and a bullish price structure, signals a possibly strong rally for XRP.

Fibonacci levels drawn on the chart suggest that XRP could reach a near-term target of $4.5 (1.618 Fob) after surpassing upper resistance levels at $2.71 and $3.019. The chart also shows a potential for XRP to exceed this initial $4.5 level to reach $6.29 (2.618 Fib).

Notably, Master Ananda predicts that XRP could reach a peak before most assets this cycle, as its bullish momentum had an early start with a historic run from $0.5 to slightly above $3 this year. The analyst also forecasts that once XRP reaches the top, a significant correction could follow, potentially marking the end of the current bullish setup.

Analyst Unveils Trading Strategy And Take Profit Zone

Beyond short-term price action, Master Ananda outlines a broader trading strategy focused on holding through the current growth wave. Rather than taking incremental profits around the $2.71 and $3.02 price highs, the analyst recommends that traders maintain a full position until XRP hits the $4.5 target and take-profit zone.

This approach is designed to capture the maximum upside potential of this bullish cycle without diluting gains through early exits. Once XRP reaches this level, the analyst suggests taking profit partially—-not to exit entirely but to prepare capital for a potential redeployment during the next market retracement.

Master Ananda also positions XRP as a lead indicator in what could be an extended altcoin bull market. A breakout above $4.5 will likely trigger explosive growth in lower-cap cryptocurrencies. While XRP is expected to generate up to 50% gains, these assets, according to the TradingView analyst, have the potential to yield returns of 150% in a single day.

