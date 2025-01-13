XRP to soar by another 665%: Price targets $15

+ ↺ − 16 px

Market analyst Bobby A believes XRP price has the potential to reach a double-digit figure if XRP can replicate only half of its 2017 rally, News.az reports citing The crypto basic.

Bobby A disclosed this while analyzing XRP’s recent price movements amid the ongoing market uncertainty. The market downturn has triggered an XRP price drop to the $2.2 region, but the asset has demonstrated more resilience than most of the market.This resilience is one of the factors behind prevailing bullish projections, with analysts like Bobby A expecting a massive rally following a breakout. Interestingly, Bobby A based his recent projections on XRP’s performance in past market cycles.In his latest analysis, the market commentator highlighted that XRP price gains appear to have diminished with each cycle, but the asset still shows potential for substantial growth.Particularly, during the 2017/2018 bull run, XRP experienced an explosive rally after breaking out of a consolidation pattern. The asset first appreciated by 629% to the $0.0695 peak in March 2017 before facing resistance.After this, it then surged by another 1,330% to $0.3988 in May 2017, eventually surpassing the 4.236 Fibonacci extension. This historical move set a precedent for the asset’s bullish tendencies in subsequent market rallies.Notably, in the ongoing cycle, XRP price breakout, which occurred in Q4 2024, led to an initial 331% rally that allowed it to reach the $2.2 level. Bobby A pointed out that this initial impulse is roughly half of the initial 629% gain achieved during the first leg of XRP’s 2017 rally.Interestingly, XRP price has also entered a consolidation phase after the initial rally, the same pattern from 2017. According to Bobby A, if the trend of diminishing percentage increases continues, XRP could soar by another 665% surge from its breakout point, placing it near $15, which aligns with Fib. 4.236.Meanwhile, the accompanying chart shows two rounded bottom patterns, one spanning from 2017 to 2021 and another forming between 2021 and 2025. These patterns signal long-term bullish reversals, indicating that XRP may be building momentum for its next upward move.In addition, a long-term ascending channel is clear on the chart. The channel’s upper boundary aligns with the $15 target, suggesting that the XRP price trajectory receives support from strong upward momentum.Currently, the XRP price changes hands at $2.50 as of press time, which is up 5.77% this week. A $15 price would push XRP’s market cap to $861 billion, placing it as the second-largest crypto asset if Ethereum’s market cap remains stable.DisClamier: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author's personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

News.Az