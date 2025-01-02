XRP volumes zoom ahead of Bitcoin: Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction for 02 January

XRP is again leading the charts on South Korea’s biggest exchanges

XRP trading volumes on South Korea's biggest crypto exchanges have overtaken those of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) in a sign of flurried interest that often precedes price volatility, News.az reports citing FX Street. Total trading volume against the won on UpBit, Bithumb and Korbit, the country’s largest exchanges by volumes and users, topped $800 million in dollar value in the past 24 hours.XRP registered over $200 million in volumes on Bithumb and $600 million on UpBit, with bitcoin (BTC) trading volumes less than half of those on both exchanges. Interest in other assets, such as dogecoin (DOGE) or ether (ETH) was even lower, reaching just a 10th of the demand seen for XRP.A wild increase in trading volume is often a harbinger of increased volatility because it may be a sign that market participants are anticipating developments that warrant them taking speculative positions.High volumes might precede a price breakout if those positions support a strong move through resistance or support levels. They could also signal a price peak or trough, potentially leading to a reversal if the volume represents panic selling or aggressive buying at perceived undervalued or overvalued levels.South Korean traders are known for pushing euphoric rallies on tokens, contributing to buying pressure and possibly influencing prices.XRP has emerged as a popular token among Korean traders this year, with political developments often causing a sudden move in XRP markets locally, as a CoinDesk analysis previously showed.Tuesday’s volume bump comes as a South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol early Tuesday. The warrant was sought over Yoon’s controversial and short-lived decision to impose martial law early in December.Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Tuesday following a weeklong consolidation of the general crypto market. The top altcoin could be set for a bullish 2025 if blobs continue their recent trend of burning high amounts of ETH.PEPE price surged 25% within the last 24 hours, decoupling from the broader crypto market’s year-end volatility. With whales spotted entering last-minute buying frenzy, can PEPE breach the $0.000025 resistance?

