Yasam Ayavefe on how to build hotels that last

Yasam Ayavefe explains how respect for time, trust and staff helps Mileo style hotels succeed without chasing short term trends.

Sitting across from Yasam Ayavefe in a quiet lounge in Dubai, the first thing that stands out is how often he talks about time. Not return on investment or social media reach, but the time of guests and staff. He leans forward, hands folded, and says quietly that a hotel should start by respecting the hours people give it. “If someone gives us three nights of their life, that is not a small thing. Everything starts from that point,” he explains. It is a simple line, but it sets the tone for how he thinks about hospitality, money and responsibility, News.Az reports.

Ayavefe is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist with projects in hospitality, real estate and technology. His name is now closely tied to two hotels that keep coming up in travel conversations, Mileo Mykonos in Greece and Mileo Dubai on Palm Jumeirah. Both operate in crowded markets, yet he does not talk about beating rivals. Instead, he talks about making it easy for guests to have “a good day from morning to night” and building habits rather than one time visits. In an age of loud brands and quick launches, that patience feels almost old fashioned.

When I ask why some luxury hotels fail even though they look perfect in photos, he does not hesitate. Many, he says, are built as products rather than routines. There is a launch party, strong early sales and a big push to get influencers through the door. Then the first season ends. “The real test is whether people can imagine coming back again and again,” he says. A full opening year means very little to him if year three and four are weak. From a business point of view, it is a calm, long view. From a guest point of view, it means he tries to design places that feel familiar on the second visit, not just exciting on the first.

That way of thinking shows in the details at Mileo Mykonos. The hotel is intentionally kept small, with a limited number of suites arranged so that nothing important feels far away. Guests can move easily between their room, the pool, the restaurant and the spa without long walks or confusing routes. In Dubai, the same mindset takes a different shape. Mileo Dubai sits on Palm West Beach, right in the middle of one of the busiest parts of the city, but rooms are laid out with clear desks, strong internet and enough storage for longer stays. The design is not quiet for the sake of fashion. It is clear and simple so guests do not have to “fight the room” just to live in it.

It is striking how often he returns to the staff when talking about success. Many owners highlight front facing teams in interviews, but Ayavefe is very direct about their central role. If staff are confused, rushed or unsupported, guests will feel it in lots of small ways. Maybe a room is not ready on time, maybe service is sharp at the end of a long shift. “You cannot hide that with design,” he says. That is why he insists on clear systems behind the scenes, from laundry timing to room service routes, so that the people doing the work are not constantly putting out fires.

In our conversation, he describes several moments when teams asked for changes and he chose to listen, even when it was costly. One example came from Mileo Dubai, where the original restaurant hours did not match how guests were actually using the Palm. Locals and visitors wanted later dinners, especially at weekends. Rather than push them into an early schedule, he adjusted the plan, reshaped shifts and accepted that a working hotel needs to move with real life rather than a perfect spreadsheet. It is a small story, but it shows a flexible style that many large groups struggle to match.

Ayavefe’s background helps explain this approach. Before hospitality, he worked in telecommunications and cybersecurity, then moved into investment with Milaya Capital. That mix of technical and financial work gives him a habit of looking for weak spots. He does not treat guest reviews as noise to ignore. He treats them as free reports. A series of comments about slow check in or unclear information is, to him, a sign of a deeper process problem, not a list of random complaints. He prefers to deal with those early, before they harden into reputational damage.

What makes this interesting from a journalist’s point of view is that he does not dress these ideas up in abstract language. There is no talk of “disrupting the market” or “transforming the guest journey.” He speaks plainly about beds, breakfast, timing and trust. He believes a hotel cannot call itself luxury if people sleep badly, feel lost in the building, or worry that promises will not be kept. He would rather have one clear promise that is always met than ten dramatic promises delivered half the time.

There is also a wider layer to his thinking. Alongside his role as an entrepreneur, he has been active in charitable work and often links business health with community health. During our talk, he notes that a hotel which damages the city or island around it is “a short story,” no matter how glossy it looks. He prefers “long stories,” which in practice means hiring and training locally where possible, building steady supplier relationships and making sure the hotel brings real business to the area rather than just extracting value from it. He does not present this as a moral speech. He presents it as common sense for anyone who wants their brand to still be respected in ten or twenty years.

Near the end of our sit down, I ask what he wants people to say about Mileo and about his own name several years from now. The answer is as simple as his opening line. If guests can arrive tired and leave rested, without feeling lost in between, he will be happy with that. If they choose to return, and if local staff feel proud to work there, even better. “Styles will change, cities will change,” he says. “If the work still feels honest, that is enough.”

There is no slogan in that remark, no grand claim about changing the world. But it matches the rest of the conversation. For Yasam Ayavefe, hotel success is not about one big gesture. It is about long strings of small, steady choices that respect time, people and place. In a sector that often chases noise, that quiet way of building may be exactly why his projects are starting to stand out.

