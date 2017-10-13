Yashar Aydamirov: ‘Polonaise is a weapon that can compete with Iskander’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polonaise is capable of simultaneously hitting 8 targets.

Some military experts have expressed various opinions about the fact that Iskander tactical missile systems (OTRK), which are considered to be the greatest achievement of the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC) have no rivals for the accuracy of target destruction and destructive power which can shoot down its missiles of anti-aircraft or anti-ballistic missile systems (air defense missile defense).

It should be admitted that similar statements were made at different times for other missile systems, such as Temp-C, OKA, Luna-M, and Tochka-U. However, owing to the development of modern air defense and missile defense systems, some of the above missile systems have lost their relevance, or were generally disarmed.

It so happened that many manufacturers of weapons slightly exaggerate the tactical and technical performance of their products, just counting on the psychological impact on the enemy. However, in the course of practical use of weapons, it does not always justify the expected result. If we take into account the fact that until now the Iskander complexes have not been used in any war, i.e. they were not used in real combat operations, then it would be at least frivolous to express exact ideas about their capabilities.

As for the allegations that there is no weapon that can compete with the Iskander, they do not have any military scientific justification. From this point of view, Belarus-made rocket fire system (MLRS) Polonaise is almost as good as the Iskander against its characteristics.

For example, during the practical application in state tests, which took place in the summer of 2016, Polonaise successfully demonstrated all their capabilities featured in the description. Most importantly, they accurately hit all the targets. The system, which reliably and effectively passed the test, is capable of striking large areas and with maximum accuracy.

According to the data declared by the manufacturer, Polonaise is intended for high-precision destruction of open-air and sheltered manpower, unarmored and armored military equipment, other enemy targets at a range of 50-280 and in the future more than 300 km. This missile system is capable of simultaneously hitting 8 targets, while at the maximum distance the deviation from the specified coordinates does not exceed 30 m. Considering that the Polonaise is a rocket launcher system, this indicator cannot be considered an error. Another advantage of the Polonaise is that it is based on the wheeled chassis of the MKKT-7930 type Astrologer. For this reason, the use of Polonaises in areas with complex mountainous terrain does not create any difficulties.

In the end, it should be noted that the acquisition of the Polonaise for our army along with the repeated strengthening of the military arsenal and combat capability of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will allow us to further strengthen our preponderance in the military balance in the region.

At present, the most powerful weapon systems in existence in the world are intercontinental ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads. The economic power of Azerbaijan allows our country to acquire these missile systems. But is there any need for this? Of course not. Because our enemy is not thousands of kilometers away from us, but on our own territory. Therefore, we need such types of weapons that would correspond to the geographic data of the territory where combat operations will be conducted.

From this point of view, we can say with complete certainty that with these types of weapons and military equipment, including the multi-purpose missile systems that the Azerbaijani army has, it is possible not only to liberate the occupied territories, but even to destroy all strategic and military targets of the state concern in the enemy’s territory in a short time.

Yashar Aydamirov is a Lieutenant-General in retirement and former commander of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

News.Az