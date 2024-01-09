Yashar Güler: Azerbaijani Army demonstrated heroism in the 44-day war

+ ↺ − 16 px

“During the 44-day war, the Azerbaijani Army has demonstrated a great bravery and heroism. Azerbaijani Turks did not bow down in the face of difficulties for the liberation of Karabakh, a bleeding wound, whose solution was frozen for nearly 30 years, and reclaimed the homeland, people and rights in a manner befitting our ancestors,” Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yashar Güler said during a meeting with a group of Azerbaijani Patriotic War participants, News.az reports.

The minister underscored that this Great Victory extends beyond triumphing over Armenia; it serves as the most fitting response to those who have turned a blind eye and remained silent in the face of years-long injustice and lawlessness.

"Azerbaijan's victory has also etched its mark on Turkish history. As Türkiye we have made all our efforts for lasting peace, and we will continue our attempts in this regard in a determined manner. Just as we did in the Patriotic War, we will continue to stand by Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

News.Az