Yemeni army vows to escalate strikes against Israel over Gaza crisis

The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced their intention to intensify military operations against Israel, citing ongoing humanitarian atrocities in the Gaza Strip as the driving force behind their decision.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, the Yemeni military said the decision was motivated by a “religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility” to act in support of Palestinians suffering under siege and bombardment in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement strongly condemned the continued Israeli attacks, describing them as “horrific massacres” and blaming the international community’s silence for the ongoing bloodshed. It also called on world governments to apply immediate pressure on Israel to end its aggression and lift the blockade on Gaza.

“There is no free person on this earth who can accept what is happening,” the statement read.

Citing the catastrophic conditions in Gaza, including widespread starvation and lack of water due to the blockade, the Yemeni Armed Forces declared the launch of a “fourth phase” of their naval operations targeting Israel.

As part of this new escalation:

All ships linked to companies doing business with Israeli ports — regardless of nationality — will be considered targets.

Attacks will be carried out in any region within range of Yemeni missiles and drones.

A warning was issued to international shipping companies to halt any dealings with Israeli ports immediately or face consequences.

The Yemeni military added that all attacks would cease as soon as Israel ends its military campaign in Gaza and lifts the blockade.

Since the conflict in Gaza escalated, Yemen’s armed forces have conducted several missile and drone strikes against vessels heading to Israel and targets inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement concluded by holding Arab, Islamic, and international actors accountable for their inaction, calling their silence on Gaza “shameful.”

