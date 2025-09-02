Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on ship in Northern Red Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said Tuesday it had attacked a ship in the northern Red Sea with two drones and a missile, alleging the vessel was linked to Israel.

The group did not specify when the strike occurred, and there was no immediate confirmation from maritime security sources, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The Yemeni armed forces carried out a joint military operation targeting the ship … for violating the decision to ban entry to the ports of occupied Palestine,” a Houthi spokesperson said.

The claim comes two days after the Houthis said they attacked the Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray near Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. Last week, Israel killed the Houthi-run government’s prime minister and several ministers in a strike on Sanaa — the first time senior Houthi officials have been killed.

Since 2023, the Houthis have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea they consider linked to Israel, saying the attacks are acts of solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s war in Gaza.

News.Az