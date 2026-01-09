Yemen’s STC dissolves ahead of Riyadh dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) announced on Friday that it has dissolved itself along with all its main and subsidiary bodies, closing its offices both inside and outside the country.

In a statement, the council said the decision was taken in preparation for participating in a comprehensive southern dialogue conference to be held in Riyadh under Saudi sponsorship, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The STC said it had failed to achieve its intended objectives, stressing that it was not involved in the decision to launch military operations in the eastern provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, which it said had harmed the southern cause.

The group called on southern political figures and leaders to engage in the dialogue process, expressing hope that the Riyadh conference would lead to a clear vision for resolving the southern issue.

News.Az