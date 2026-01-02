Yemen’s STC plans independence referendum within two years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) plans to hold a referendum on independence for southern Yemen after a two-year transitional period, its leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi said.

The announcement comes amid renewed fighting in Hadramout between Saudi-led coalition forces and STC fighters. During the clashes, forces loyal to Hadramout Governor Salem al-Khanbashi seized the region’s largest military base from the STC, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Al-Zubaidi said the transitional period would pave the way for a public vote on independence and called on the international community to sponsor dialogue between southern and northern parties. He said talks should focus on a political roadmap and mechanisms that would guarantee the rights of people in southern Yemen.

The statement underscores growing political and military tensions in the country as rival factions push competing visions for Yemen’s future.

News.Az