Yerevan-bound bus crashes on Tbilisi highway, several injured

Major traffic accident occurred in Georgia Sunday.

A Scania-model passenger bus, which was heading from Moscow to capital city Yerevan, collided with Nissan Tiida on the 35th km of Tbilisi-Gardabani highway around 11:08 am, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports.

According to the passengers, after colliding with Nissan Tiida, the bus crashed into a tree and overturned, Shamshyan.com reports. There were over 30 passengers in the bus, some of whom suffered injuries.

News.Az

