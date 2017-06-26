Yerevan-bound bus crashes on Tbilisi highway, several injured
Major traffic accident occurred in Georgia Sunday.
A Scania-model passenger bus, which was heading from Moscow to capital city Yerevan, collided with Nissan Tiida on the 35th km of Tbilisi-Gardabani highway around 11:08 am, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports.
According to the passengers, after colliding with Nissan Tiida, the bus crashed into a tree and overturned, Shamshyan.com reports. There were over 30 passengers in the bus, some of whom suffered injuries.
