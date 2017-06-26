Yandex metrika counter

Yerevan-bound bus crashes on Tbilisi highway, several injured

  • Region
  • Share
Yerevan-bound bus crashes on Tbilisi highway, several injured

Major traffic accident occurred in Georgia Sunday.

A Scania-model passenger bus, which was heading from Moscow to capital city Yerevan, collided with Nissan Tiida on the 35th km of Tbilisi-Gardabani highway around 11:08 am, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports.

According to the passengers, after colliding with Nissan Tiida, the bus crashed into a tree and overturned, Shamshyan.com reports. There were over 30 passengers in the bus, some of whom suffered injuries. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      