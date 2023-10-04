Yerevan hinders reintegration of Garabagh’s Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society: State Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia hinders the sustainable reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region into Azerbaijani society, the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The statement reads that the State Migration Service launched the reintegration.gov.az portal in order to ensure the sustainable reintegration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society. Conditions have been created for the use of the portal by the Armenians currently living in Garabagh, as well as residents who left for Armenia.

However, a number of providers of the neighboring country block some domain names belonging to the state institutions of Azerbaijan in order to prevent the entry of people from the territory of Armenia.

The observations conducted by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security revealed that the newly launched reintegration.gov.az domain name was blocked by the providers of Armenia in order to prevent the entry of people from the territory of Armenia.

In order to ensure the access of people from the territory of Armenia to the portal, the real IP address of the reintegration.gov.az domain was hidden by the specialists of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Security, to avoid blocking, and access to the reintegration.gov.az site was restored for people from the territory of Armenia.

In recent days, DDOS and other cyber attacks have been actively observed on websites belonging to state institutions, including the reintegration.gov.az portal.

As a result of the preventive measures, reliable protection and continuous operation of all information resources connected to the AzStateNet network is ensured.

News.Az