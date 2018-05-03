Yerevan police officer injured in HSBC bank attack dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police officer, injured during the attack on HSBC bank in Yerevan, died in hospital, head of police press service Ashot Aharonyan said on Facebook.

According to him, the police officer Ara Shahgulyan was hospitalized and underwent a surgery, but it was too late to save his life. Ara was a father of 2 children. He has been working in police since 2000.

As reported earlier, the criminal, who was detained in the armed assault of HSBC branch in Yerevan on Thursday, was armed with a grenade and a gun.

Armed criminal entered the branch of HSBC bank and fatally wounded a security guard. The attacker is a colonel of the traffic police, Daniel Danielyan. The criminal opened fire on police officers.

Armenian police managed to neutralize and detain the criminal. The investigation is underway.

News.Az

