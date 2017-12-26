Yerevan resident stages fake robbery to deceive his family

+ ↺ − 16 px

A resident of Yerevan, who had lost vast amount, deceived his family by staging a fake robbery, Armenia News – NEWS.am reported.

On December 25, Armenian police received an alarm from the citizen, who said that his brother was robbed for 12 million drams on David-Beck Street.

On the same day, the “victim” came to the police department and told that no one robbed him. According to him, he lost 12 million and decided to tell a fairy tale about “robbery” to hide it from the family. The case is under investigation.

