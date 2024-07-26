Yerevan says committed to normalizing ties with Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan is committed to implementing all agreements reached within the framework of the process of normalizing relations with Ankara, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, Yerevan expects similar readiness and commitment from Ankara, including on the issue of opening the Armenian-Turkish land border for citizens of third countries and persons holding diplomatic passports.As for the meeting of special representatives on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye, the Foreign Ministry noted that "the society will learn about the deadlines only if there are clear agreements".Back in December 2021, Yerevan and Ankara appointed special representatives for negotiations on the normalization of relations. In July 2022, an agreement was reached in Vienna on ensuring the possibility of crossing the Armenian-Turkish land border by third-country nationals visiting Armenia and Turkey respectively, as well as on the implementation of direct air transport of goods and launching the necessary processes for this purpose.

News.Az