Yerevan says ready to finalise peace deal with Baku within month

Armenia and Azerbaijan are almost in consensus on a draft peace agreement, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsakhkna in Tallinn, Mirzoyan affirmed Yerevan’s readiness to finalise the work on a peace treaty with Azerbaijan within a month.He stressed that Yerevan remains committed to the peace agenda and is ready to normalise relations with Azerbaijan based on recognition of each other's territorial integrity and continue the process of establishing the state border within the framework of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.“Armenia will count on the support of partners interested in establishing peace in the South Caucasus,” Mirzoyan added.

News.Az