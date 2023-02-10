Yerevan should positively assess Baku’s calls for lasting peace, Azerbaijani ambassador tells Times Radio

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Elin Suleymanov gave an interview to Times Radio, a prestigious British radio station, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani ambassador first answered the question of host Lucy Fisher about the main purpose of the ongoing peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankendi road. Suleymanov stated that the eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road are protesting against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on the territory where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed. The diplomat noted that the Lachin road is not used for humanitarian purposes, but rather for the transportation of landmines and ammunition. He added that more than 10,000 Armenian servicemen, in violation of all provisions of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, still remain in Khankendi. The Azerbaijani diplomat stressed that the peaceful protesters do not pose any threat and aggression, and the unhindered passage of hundreds of vehicles along the Lachin road on a weekly basis proves that there is no ‘blockade.

Ambassador Suleymanov stated that provocateurs like Ruben Vardanyan pose a threat not only to the Armenians living in Karabakh, but also to Armenia itself, and the Armenian leadership understands this. The diplomat emphasized that Armenia should positively assess Azerbaijan’s calls for lasting peace and use this historic opportunity.

In his interview, the Azerbaijani ambassador also rejected baseless claims that about 120,000 Armenians live in Karabakh. He noted that the number of Armenians residing in Karabakh is about 35,000-40,000.

Speaking about a terrorist attack recently carried out against Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, the diplomat said the incident was strongly condemned by the international community. He also underlined the need for a thorough probe into the terrorist attack.

It should be noted that the achievement of lasting peace, the opening of transport corridors in the region, and the restoration of communications are important for Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as a guarantor for sustainable development in the entire region.

News.Az