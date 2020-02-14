Yerevan University professor caught taking bribe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's National Security Service said that a lecturer at Yerevan State University was apprehended after taking a bribe.

Accordingly, from 2017 to 2019, the lecturer took bribes ranging between $1,000 and $ 8,000 from a number of people to carry out illegal acts in favor of them, or of those whom they had introduced.



On January 31, this lecturer was apprehended after taking a $1,000 bribe to yet again ensure that the given a student received a positive evaluation of the midterm examination, News.am reported.



A criminal case has been launched. An investigation is underway.

News.Az

News.Az