You are not alone!

2568 children referred to Children Hotline Service of Azercell for the solution of their problems and concerns

Azerbaijan Child Hotline Service operating with the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC has released the report for nine months of this year. Child Hotline Service aimed to support the children who are facing violence in the families, problems with age-mates and are in need of psychological and moral assistance, to help them in problem-solving and social integration has received about 2568 calls during January-September. 27 calls were referred to psychological, while 45 calls to legal, 240 calls to education (49 calls to State Examination Center, 166 calls to the Ministry of Education and 25 calls to kindergartens), 17 calls to health, 14 calls to social and 31 calls to other fields. Children subjected to violence by teachers at schools and parents at home were directed to Children and Youth Social Rehabilitation Center to get psychological rehabilitation. Also, the teenagers who suffer from psychological problems and cannot endure the divorce of parents were addressed to Child Rights Clinic for assistance. Several meetings were held with Executive Powers of different regions towards solving the problems of children prone to legal and social difficulties. On the other hand, based on the analysis, concerns and psychological problems faced by the children are mainly caused by low awareness of parents in this field. However, most of the applicants were those who suffer from interpersonal conflicts. During its 8 years’ service, Azerbaijan Child Hotline Service has received more than 32 000 calls from the children, young, as well as parents with various problems who live in different cities and districts of the country.

Notably, the Hotline operates from 09:00 to 18:00 and can be reached via landline and Azercell numbers (012 480 22 80; 050/051 680 22 80), using e-mail service (yardim@usaqxetti.az) and website (www.childhelpline.az).

Mobile applications of Hotline service for Android and IOS phones were launched with the initiative and support of Azercell in 2017. The Service also opened its Goygol Office on June 13, 2018. Along with Goygol, the Center serves the children from surrounding districts (Goranboy, Ganja, Shamkir, Gazakh, Aghstafa).

