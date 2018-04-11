Young YAP members take to Baku streets to celebrate Ilham Aliyev’s victory in presidential election

Young YAP members take to Baku streets to celebrate Ilham Aliyev’s victory in presidential election

Young members of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) are holding a march in Baku to celebrate Ilham Aliyev’s victory in the April 11 presidential election, APA repor

The march, which began from the Gosha Gala Gates, is continuing.

The crowd is expected to march toward the Fountains Square and from there to the Sahil Garden (Sahil Baghi).

A concert will be held at the end of the march.

