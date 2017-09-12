Youth of Azerbaijan's occupied and frontier areas holds forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The youth forum under the motto “Always ready to defend our Motherland” has today kicked off in Guzanli settlement of Aghdam region with the participation of th

The organizers of the current forum are the State Security Service, Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues at the Presidential Administration, Ministry of Youth and Sport, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Republic, Youth Fund under the President of Azerbaijan Republic, National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As AZERTAC informs, the forum is attended by the active youth from the occupied regions of Khankendi, Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbacar, Lachin, Qubadli, Zangilan, Khojaly, Khojavend, Cabrayil, Fuzuli and frontier cities and districts, in particular, Tartar Goranboy, Beylagan, Aghjabedi, Goygol, Dashkesen, Qazakh, Aghstafa, Tovuz, Gadabay districts, as well as representatives from the above mentioned, including working members of working group of Ministry of Defense, State Border Service, the State Committee of Azerbaijan Republic for the Work with Religious Association, the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs, MPs and various youth NGO members.

News.Az

News.Az