Youth organizations to hold rally in memory of 2-year-old Zahra

Numerous youth organizations will hold a rally in Baku in connection with the killing of 2-year-old Zahra Guliyeva by Armenian armed forces.

The rally will start from Bridge Plaza.

The young people will march past the Russian embassy at 11.00 am, the US embassy at 11.20 am and the French embassy at 12.00 am.

News.Az

