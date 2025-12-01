Australia’s largest insurer by market value, QBE Insurance (QBE.AX), reported a stronger-than-expected interim profit for the first half of 2025, driven by solid premium growth and lower catastrophe claims. The company posted an adjusted net profit after tax of $997 million for the six months ended June 30, up from $777 million a year earlier and ahead of market estimates of $839.4 million.Australia’s largest insurer by market value, QBE Insurance (QBE.AX), reported a stronger-than-expected interim profit for the first half of 2025, driven by solid premium growth and lower catastrophe claims. The company posted an adjusted net profit after tax of $997 million for the six months ended June 30, up from $777 million a year earlier and ahead of market estimates of $839.4 million.

08 Aug 2025-12:13