Zakharova: OSCE MG co-chairs to mull steps to intensify Karabakh conflict settlement

Co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group intend to visit the region soon, Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a press conference Oct. 17.

"During the visit, they intend to specify the position of the countries and discuss what concrete actions could be taken to intensify the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the agreements recently reached in Dushanbe," she said, Trend reports.

Zakharova stressed that everybody knows the position of Russia as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"This position has been outlined in joint statements made by the presidents of Russia, the US and France in 2009-2013, foreign ministers, as well as co-chairmen of three countries," she added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

