Zakharova: Russia to retaliate against expanded US sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on Washington's decision to expand sanctions under the 'Magnitsky law'.

She said that Moscow will hit back with tit-for-tat sanctions. "All this already looks grotesque, because it is not based on any reality," Zakharova told the briefing, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"Unfortunately, we again have to confirm our position, which amounts to the fact that these steps will be followed by retaliatory measures," she stressed.

The official added that the Russian side "is aimed at strategic interaction with the United States in terms of strategy, believing that this is the right way."

News.Az

News.Az