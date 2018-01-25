Zakharova says Turkey is a difficult partner

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Turkey is a difficult partner,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a traditional briefing today, APA's Moscow correspondent reports.

Asked by Kurdish journalists about the Turkish operation in Afrin, Zakharova said Russia’s position in this regard is clear and accurate.

Answering Kurdish journalists who said Russia has betrayed the PYD in the midst of Turkey carrying out military operations in Afrin, Zakharova noted that Russia is not responsible for the operation being carried out by Turkey.

"Yes, Turkey is a difficult partner However, despite the difficulties, Russia is constantly discussing the Kurdish problem with Turkey, and does its utmost to have Kurdish political forces involved in the settlement of the Syrian conflict,” she said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also said that the representatives of the Kurds have been invited to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in Sochi.

"The decision rests with them. It is not enough to just accept the invitation. Active participation in this format is also important,” she said.

News.Az

