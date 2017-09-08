Zakharova: The Guardian's fake news is a pressure on our partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Guardian exerts pressure on our partners."

Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has commented on the fake materials published in The Guardian and other Western media about alleged secret payments made by Rosoboronexport to Azerbaijan.

"What has happened means that the West is putting pressure on Russian allies. It seems to me that this means that there is a very strong information pressure in several directions. This is the work of directing Russian journalists - their actual squeezing out of the information space, it has various forms of implementation - non-accreditation, banning from entry, threats of closure, discontinuation of broadcasting, removal from cable, satellite networks, etc. This is done through a large number of fake news, which are published. We try to react to such things on a regular basis."

News.Az

