Zakir Garalov: Opposition wants to get money from its patrons and transfer it to Azerbaijan

Zakir Garalov: Opposition wants to get money from its patrons and transfer it to Azerbaijan

"Court hearings are ahead, so I would not want to comment on this issue."

The statement came from Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov.

"We have repeatedly stated that non-governmental organizations calling themselves opposition, and opposition newspapers must respect the laws of Azerbaijan, must not violate either tax or customs legislation in their activity, and opposition and non-governmental organizations can not receive money from their patrons in the country and therefore, having received them in other countries, want transfer it to Azerbaijan. We prevent this."

News.Az


