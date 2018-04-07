Zakir Hasanov: Any possible provocations by enemy on eve of elections to be prevented

Zakir Hasanov: Any possible provocations by enemy on eve of elections to be prevented

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has today held the next consultation with the participation of ministry’s leadership.

According to the Ministry, Hasanov delivered President, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev’s speeches at the recent meetings and instructions to the personnel.

The minister said that the Supreme Commander highly appreciates the army and pays attention to the army and analyzed current situation on the frontline and spoke about tasks lying ahead.

Noting successful continuation of mobilization and conscription, the minister gave relevant instructions on reception and deployment of the soldiers.

The Defense Minister also gave concrete instructions on organization of presidential elections in the military units. Hasanov instructed to be ready for any possible provocation by enemy and take measures to prevent such cases.

News.Az

News.Az