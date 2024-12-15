Zakir Hussain, Legendary Tabla Maestro, Passes Away At 73
A file image of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
Zakir Hussain, the iconic tabla virtuoso and composer, died on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the age of 73.Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro and composer, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the age of 73, News.Az reports citing the
The US-based tabla maestro had been battling blood pressure issues, according to Hussain's manager, Nirmala Bachani.