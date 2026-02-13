Zambia urges responsible use of AI in radio broadcasting

Zambia urges responsible use of AI in radio broadcasting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Radio stations in Zambia have been urged to ensure the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their operations, the country's broadcasting regulator said on Friday.

In a message to mark World Radio Day, Director General of the Independent Broadcasting Authority Webster Malido said that while AI offers opportunities to improve efficiency and drive innovation, it must remain a supportive tool and must not replace human editorial judgment or accountability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES IAEA chief says necessary to establish 'some presence' in North Korea

Azerbaijani FM, ICESCO secretary general moot co-op aspects and regional realities

IAEA to strengthen co-op with Iran - Rafael Grossi

IOM director general grateful to Azerbaijan for holding such important event as NAM Contact Group Summit

This year's commemoration is being held under the theme "Radio and Artificial Intelligence."

Malido noted that emerging technologies are increasingly shaping content production, programming and audience management in the broadcasting industry.

He urged broadcasters to establish clear internal policies and editorial guidelines to safeguard accuracy, credibility and public trust, ensuring that AI is used responsibly and ethically while protecting audiences from misinformation and content manipulation.

Malido reaffirmed the regulator's commitment to reviewing regulatory frameworks and engaging stakeholders to ensure broadcasting standards remain responsive to technological developments while maintaining a balance between innovation and responsibility.

News.Az